State Patrol Investigating a Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near Becker

BECKER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash near Becker Monday night.

Troopers say a Sherburne County Sheriff's deputy was trying to stop the motorcycle rider for a traffic violation when the bike crashed into a pickup.

The crash happened at around 11:20 p.m. on Highway 10 and 165th Avenue in Becker Township.

The motorcycle rider died in the crash. Their name will be released once relatives are notified.

