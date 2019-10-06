Unbuckled Passenger Hurt in Crash

BUFFALO -- One woman was hurt in a crash in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon. The incident happened on Highway 55 at 2nd Street South around 3:45 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV going south on 2nd Street entered the intersection on a green light and t-boned a car going east on Highway 55.

One of the passengers in the car, 28-year-old Rosa Nazario of Waverly, was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say she was not wearing a seatbelt.

No one else was hurt in the crash.