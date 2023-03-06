Three Hurt in Highway 23 Crash Near Paynesville

PAYNESVILLE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Three people were taken to the hospital after two pickups crashed on Highway 23 Sunday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened near Paynesville just after 8:00 p.m.

A pickup driven by 26-year-old Dillon Lagenour of Evansville, Indiana was traveling south when the truck spun out. Another pickup, also heading south then struck the first truck.

The driver of the second truck, 36-year-old Brian Aschenbrenner of Sunburg, Lagenour, and his passenger, 23-year-old Jasmine Gotschall of Waite Park, were all taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The patrol says the road was snow and ice-covered at the time of the crash.

