Woman Hurt in Crash Near Buffalo

BUFFALO -- A Maple Lake woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Buffalo Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Highway 25.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was going south on Highway 25, turned left, crossed the northbound lanes, and was hit by a pickup truck going north.

The driver of the car, 27-year-old Rebekah Bennett was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck, 48-year-old Kurt Eich of Otsego, was not hurt.