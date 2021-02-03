Woman Hurt in 2 Car Crash on Interstate 94

MONTICELLO -- A woman was hurt in a crash on Interstate 94 near Monticello.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Two vehicles were going west when the rear-end type collision occurred.

The driver of the front vehicle, 53-year-old Trudy Zarway of Minneapolis, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the back vehicle, 22-year-old Jared Nelson of Maple Grove, was not hurt.

