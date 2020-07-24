Woman Hurt After SUV Hits Deer Near Royalton

ROYALTON -- A vehicle versus deer accident sent a woman to the hospital Thursday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was heading west on Highway 10 near Royalton around 10:00 p.m. when the collision happened.

The patrol says a woman had her feet on the dash when the airbags deployed.

Fifty-six-year-old Shirley Graser of Spring Valley was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver and two other passengers were not hurt.