Woman Hospitalized After SUV Versus Pedestrian Crash

St. CLOUD-- One woman was hurt in an SUV versus pedestrian crash in St. Cloud on Saturday night.

The incident happened in the roundabout on University Ave at 5th Avenue South just before 9:00 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was going East on University Avenue when it hit a pedestrian in the roundabout.

The pedestrian, 20-year-old Daphne Chen of St. Cloud, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck, 35-year-old Brian Cameron of Big Lake, was not hurt.