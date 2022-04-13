Woman Charged With Assault After Waite Park Knife Attack

ST. CLOUD -- A 28-year-old woman faces felony assault charges after allegedly trying to stab a Waite Park man with a knife Saturday.

A man told police he was cooking dinner when Awar Omot Talian entered his apartment. Court records show he told her to wait outside, but she forced her way in, grabbed a knife, and tried to stab the man in the back of the head.

The victim said he tried to grab the knife away from Talian and she cut his hand in the process.

Court records show Talian tried to stab the man again and he ran out the door with her chasing after him.

When officers arrived at the scene, they noticed a blood trail leading from the apartment, down the stairwell, and out the front door of the complex. The man said he yelled for someone to call the police because he thought she was going to kill him.

The victim was found at a nearby apartment and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Talian has previous convictions of violating a no-contact order in both Stearns and Dakota counties last year. She is now charged in Stearns County District Court with 1st-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of felony domestic assault.

Records do not list a permanent address for Talian.

