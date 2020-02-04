Woman Assaulted After Forgetting Her Credit Card

ST. CLOUD -- A woman said her boyfriend assaulted her after she forgot her credit card at a local business Saturday.

St. Cloud Police responded to the area near the Skatin' Place to find a woman who was bleeding from the mouth, had swollen lips and a chipped tooth. Three children were with her at the time.

The victim told officers they went to the bowling alley with 33-year-old Reese Hooper of South Haven. The group left but had to turn around when she realized she forgot her credit card.

Court records allege Hooper began punching the woman in the face with a closed fist. He is also accused of swerving all over the road as he assaulted her. Hooper also allegedly punched her body and threatened to kill her.

The children told police Hooper was yelling at the woman and punching her while "jerking the vehicle" as he punched her and at times almost went into the snowbank.

Hooper fled the scene when they approached the area near the Skatin' Place.

He is charged with felony 3rd-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm and two misdemeanor assault charges.

The children were not hurt.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app