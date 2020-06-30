South Haven Man Sentenced for Assaulting Girlfriend

ST. CLOUD -- A South Haven man is going to prison after assaulting his girlfriend when she forgot her credit card at a bowling alley.

St. Cloud Police responded to the area near the Skatin' Place February 1st to find a woman who was bleeding from the mouth, had swollen lips and a chipped tooth. Three children were with her at the time.

The victim told officers they went to the bowling alley with 33-year-old Reese Hooper of South Haven. The group left but had to turn around when she realized she forgot her credit card.

Court records say Hooper began punching the woman in the face with a closed fist. The children in the car said Hooper was swerving all over the road as he repeatedly punched her. Records show Hooper also threatened to kill her.

Hooper fled the scene when officers approached the scene.

Hooper pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree assault in may and was sentenced to 21 months in prison. With credit for having served five months, he has 16 months remaining on his sentence.

The children were not physically hurt.