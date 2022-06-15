Woman Arrested After Car Chase in Sartell and Sauk Rapids

SARTELL -- A woman is facing multiple charges after a brief car chase in Sartell and Sauk Rapids on Tuesday. The incident happened just before 8:00 p.m. around Highway 15 and Benton Drive.

The Sartell Police Department says an officer was out patrolling and noticed a white sedan stopped at Highway 15 and County Road 1 with dealer plates and no temporary registration. The car then turned onto northbound Highway 15 and the officer tried to make a traffic stop.

Authorities say the vehicle did not stop and continued on Highway 15 until turning off at County Road 29. Police say the car then accelerated quickly, turned onto southbound Highway 10, and then exited at Benton Drive towards Sauk Rapids. Authorities say the vehicle failed to stop at several stop signs, turned around on Benton Drive, and headed back towards Sartell before eventually pulling over into a parking lot.

Police say the driver, 32-year-old Serentha Boswell, was taken into custody. Authorities believe she was under the influence of a controlled substance and also had an outstanding warrant out of Mille Lacs County.

Boswell was taken to the Benton County Jail and faces charges including fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, 4th Degree DWI, driving after revocation, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and reckless driving.

