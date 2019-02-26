Woman Accused of Choking, Punching Pregnant Daughter

ST. CLOUD -- An Indiana woman is charged with two counts of domestic assault after allegedly choking and punching her pregnant daughter in St. Cloud.

According to the charging complaint, the daughter said her 39-year-old mother Latina Pearce had been drinking on Saturday night.

The daughter said she went upstairs wither her four-year-old daughter to lie down. Pearce also went upstairs and asked twice if she could lay by them but was told there was no room. That's when Pearce allegedly began poking the woman in the face and shoving her head into a pillow. The victim says Pearce climbed on top of her and began choking her. The victim was able to push Pearce off of her and yell to her aunt for help.

The aunt says when she ran upstairs, she saw Pearce pull the woman off the bed by her hair and was punching the victim in the face several times.

Pearce has a previous conviction for malicious punishment of a child in Crow Wing County from 2015 and is also wanted on an arrest warrant out of Indiana.