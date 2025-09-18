MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Lynx had to overcome a double-digit deficit in the second half Wednesday night, but they have advanced to the semi-finals of the WNBA playoffs.

The Minnesota Lynx scored a 75-74 comeback win over the Valkyries last night in San Jose. The Lynx rallied back from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to sweep Golden State in the best-of-three, first-round playoff series. Napheesa Collier had a game-high 24 points, Kayla McBride added 18, and Bridget Carlton hit four three-pointers for 12 points.

They will play either the #4 seed Phoenix Mercury or the #5-seeded New York Liberty.

Mitchell Hansen of St. Cloud is the host of the podcast Hitting the Hardwood. He says he thinks Phoenix could be the tougher matchup for the Lynx.

When it comes to those two teams specifically, I'm a little bit more worried about Phoenix. Phoenix is playing really well, and the Lynx haven't played the Mercury at full strength this year.

The Liberty are playing a bit banged up, including their star Brianna Stewart, who suffered a knee injury in game one of their series. The third and final game of that series is Friday night in Phoenix.

New York beat Minnesota in the fifth and deciding game of the WNBA finals last season.

Hansen says whichever team advances will have a short turnaround to recover.

That game three will be two nights before game one of the semi-finals on Sunday, and Minnesota gets to go back home, they get to rest, they get to practice in their own facility, sleep in their own beds.

The first game of the semi-finals is on Sunday in Minneapolis. As the #1 seed in the tournament, the Lynx have homecourt advantage throughout the postseason.

The other two first-round series are also tied at one game apiece.

#2 Las Vegas versus #7 Seattle

#3 Atlanta versus #6 Indiana

They will both play game three of their series on Thursday night.

Hanson is on the News @ Noon Show on WJON at 12:20 p.m. every Thursday as long as the Minnesota Lynx stay alive in the WNBA playoffs.