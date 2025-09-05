WJON Sports Director Dave Overlund has always loved sports and he's turned it into a career. This is the story of Dave Overlund or as some know him, "Dave O".

Early Years

Dave was born in Edina and grew up in Savage, Minnesota. When Dave lived there he recalls the population being approximately 4,000, now it's 40,000. He remembers riding his bike, playing sports and enjoying his childhood in a safe neighborhood and community. Dave is the oldest of 4 kids in the family. He has 2 brothers and 1 sister.

Dave's Parents

Dave's parents were young when they had him and he recalls his father being active playing broomball and hockey. Dave's father had intended to be a conservation officer while in college but a summer tiling job led to his career. He worked in the tiling industry for 35 years which includes jobs at Target Field, U.S. Bank Stadium, Mall of America and Xcel Energy Center. Dave's mother stayed at home with the kids but later went into the restaurant industry.

Dave Meets His Hero

Dave has always loved baseball and still does. He recalls meeting his childhood hero Jose Canseco at his mom's workplace in Mall of America. Dave was able to shake his hand, try on his World Series ring and Canseco signed his baseball card. He says it was horrifying for him to see how Canseco's life evolved over the years in regards to his admitted use of performing enhancing drugs.

Skate Boarding

Dave played hockey, soccer and baseball as a young boy. He stayed with baseball longer and continued playing through his junior year in high school. Dave's parents divorced when he was 9 and he moved from Prior Lake Schools to Apple Valley. While in Apple Valley, Dave developed an interest in skate boarding and gained a lot of lasting friendships.

Dave Overlund

Sports Writing

Dave got into sports writing at an early age and got a nice assist from John Millea of the Star Tribune. Millea's son, Joe was friends with Dave's brother. That connection led John Millea bringing Dave to Vikings training as a reporter when Dave was just 16 years old. Dave had been writing for the high school newspaper at the time. He felt news paper writing was his path.

College Days

Dave didn't go to college immediately following high school but when he did, he attended Inver Hills Community College starting in 2004. He wrote for the newspaper at Inver Hills. Overlund says the professor praised him for his work but shortly after that the newspaper on campus was discontinued. Dave knew someone at St. Cloud State who was in the radio program there. He was interested, applied and was accepted. In 2009 Dave worked for the SCSU campus radio station (KVSC) as sports director, and the St. Cloud State Chronicle, where he was the baseball beat writer. Dave recalls getting hooked on radio after doing play-by-play of a SCSU baseball game in 2010.

Working in Radio

While at SCSU Dave worked part-time for a radio station in Princeton (WQPM). He was doing sports play-by-play. Dave was given a full-time position at the radio station prior to his graduation from SCSU in 2013. He also worked for the St. Cloud Rox in media relations and did public address announcing at the St. Cloud MAC. Dave recalls meeting Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan that same year.

photo - Jay Caldwell

Hired at TSM

Keenan sent Dave an email telling him about the sports director opening at Townsquare Media (WJON). He applied and was hired in January of 2013. Dave's initial responsibilities included play-by-play, and sports reports on numerous stations in the Townsquare Media cluster. He later hosted a sports talk show on AM 1390 KXSS before expanding to roles on 103.7-the Loon. Dave currently co-hosts the morning show on River 96.7 and can be heard afternoons on 103.7-the Loon in additional to sports reports on WJON.

The Family Man

Dave met his wife, Ashli at KVSC and the two also later worked together at Townsquare Media. The two have 2 children and live in Sartell. Dave is a dedicated father and husband, he's coached youth sports and up until recently played recreational softball.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dave, click below.