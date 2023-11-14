Wishbone Run 5K to Draw Thousands on Thanksgiving Morning

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- One of the biggest 5K runs of the year in central Minnesota is coming up next week.

The 13th annual Wishbone 5K is held annually on Thanksgiving morning in St. Cloud.

Organizer Evin Haukos says over 3,000 people are expected to come out and burn some calories before they eat their big meal.

We definitely expect a few thousand people. It's one of the coolest get-togethers on Thanksgiving morning. For most people, it turns into a big tradition where people get to come out, see a lot of friends, get their exercise in, and feel good about going home to eat some pie.

Registration is $5 per person. Haukos encourages you to sign up ahead of time online.

Haukos says it is important that they continue to keep their racing series affordable.

This has become one of the most unique running series in almost the entire United States of America. Bernick's and the St. Cloud YMCA came together to put together a program designed to get all families out running regardless of financial adversity.

This is the fourth and final race of the year in their 5K racing series. Haukos says with the costs to run an event like this going up, they have brought on more sponsors to help pay for the expenses.

The packet pick-up is this Monday at the St. Cloud YMCA.

The 'Little Turkeys' race starts at 8:00 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning with the Wishbone Run 5K and 2-mile walk starting at 8:15 a.m. with racers set off in waves.

