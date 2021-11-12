Winter Weather Advisory Until Noon, More Snow on Saturday

UNDATED -- A Winter Weather Advisory remains in place for Stearns County and areas to our west until noon Friday.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches and wind gusts in excess of 40 mph will lead to travel impacts Friday morning across western and southern Minnesota.

National Weather Service

Another round of snow is likely late Saturday afternoon and night. The best chance of accumulating snow is currently along and north of I-94 where 2 or more inches are likely, but this could shift slightly north or south.

The snow will end by early Sunday morning.

