Winter Weather Advisory Tuesday for Most of Minnesota

UNDATED -- Snow will overspread the area Tuesday and continue into Tuesday night.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of Minnesota, as well as in west-central Wisconsin.

2-5" of snowfall is expected. Use caution if traveling as roads could become slippery.

This snow coming to Minnesota is part of a strong winter storm that has begun making its way across the upper Midwest, creating treacherous travel conditions and spurring warnings urging people to stay off the roads.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for parts of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Illinois. By Tuesday morning, snow was so heavy in western Nebraska that Interstates 80 and 76 were closed in both directions after several accidents.

Authorities in Omaha, Nebraska, and in the Kansas City area also reported several accidents blamed on slippery roads.

So far this month we've had 3.9 inches of snow here in St. Cloud. Normally we'd have 8.4 inches of snow in December, so we're 4 1/2 inches below normal.

For the season, we've had 19.7 inches of snow so far. The normal totals for this point in the season are 17.6 inches here in St. Cloud, so we're 2.1 inches above normal.