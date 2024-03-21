Winter Weather Advisory Thursday Night, 2nd Round of Snow Coming
UNDATED (WJON News) -- After a few morning snow showers, the heavier snow will arrive this evening and overnight before ending Friday morning.
Most locations will see 2 to 5 inches causing a slow Friday morning commute.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of central Minnesota from 7:00 p.m. Thursday through 10:00 a.m. Friday.
The heaviest snow in St. Cloud will be between 9:00 p.m. Thursday and 6:00 a.m. Friday.
A stronger winter storm will bring snow starting Sunday.
There is uncertainty in the storm track, which will be key in dictating what falls as rain versus snow versus ice, with snow amounts uncertain until the track is nailed down.
If most of it were to fall as snow, 6+ inches of accumulation across the area is likely.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Radiothon Raises Over $33,000 For Quiet Oaks Hospice House
- Joetown Blocks Event Coming to Downtown St. Joseph
- World Food Tour: Nana's Asian Bistro in Sartell
- St. Cloud Has One of the Best Botanical Gardens
- Survey: St. Cloud Ideal Destination for Career Changers