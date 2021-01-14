Winter Weather Advisory Thursday, Friday

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the St. Cloud metro area. A Blizzard Warning has been issued for an area to our west and south. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect south of the Twin Cities Metro Area.

The various advisories will be in effect from noon Thursday through 6:00 p.m. Friday.

A long period of mainly light to moderate snow is expected across most of the area from Thursday through Friday.

Widespread accumulations of greater than 5 inches are expected, with some totals of around 10 inches possible.

National Weather Service

Gusty west to northwest winds will develop behind a strong cold front Thursday morning, and remain strong into Friday. The strongest winds are expected across western Minnesota, where peak gusts over 40 mph are possible.

Visibility reductions from blowing snow are possible Thursday night through Friday.

