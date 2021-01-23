Winter Weather Advisory Saturday Afternoon, Evening

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that will be in effect from noon Saturday until 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

Forecast snowfall map for the region starting Saturday and ending Sunday morning.

The heaviest snow will fall along the Minnesota River Valley, down toward I-90.

This is when we expect the snow to begin falling today as the storm system lifts up from the southeast.

National Weather Service

This is when we expect the snow to end later tonight as the storm system departs to the east.

National Weather Service

