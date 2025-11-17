Get Ready For A Wintry Mix In Southern Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in southern Minnesota.

The National Weather Service says it will be in effect from midnight until 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday.  Rain and snow expected. The snow may be occasionally heavy. Total snow accumulations up to 3 inches.

St. Cloud is not expected to get any snow from the system.  So far this season, we've only had a trace of snow.  We're four inches of snow below normal so far this season.

