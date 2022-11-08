Winter Storm Watch in Northwestern Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for northwestern Minnesota. It will be in effect from Thursday morning through late Friday night.

That part of the state is expected to see mixed precipitation with total snow accumulation of more than six inches along with a tenth of an inch of ice. They are also expected to get 45 mile an hour winds.

The National Weather Service says for the St. Cloud area and parts of the state to our south and east will get light snow through Friday, with the best chances for accumulating snow across western Minnesota

Showers and thunderstorms begin late Tuesday afternoon, with multiple rounds expected through Thursday. Rain changes over to light snow late Thursday through Friday.