Winter Storm Watch for Part of Minnesota on Friday

National Weather Service

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for part of Minnesota on Friday.  It will be in effect for western and southwestern Minnesota from late Thursday through the morning on Friday.

That part of the state could see four to eight inches of snow.  We're expecting lesser amounts of snow here in the St. Cloud metro area.

National Weather Service
Snowfall leading to travel impacts is expected in western to southern Minnesota on Friday, beginning during the morning and lasting through the evening.

Overall snow amounts will still change until we get to the event, stay tuned for further updates!

 

