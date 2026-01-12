Minnesota has no shortage of winter beer festivals. Jake Juliot from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON to highlight some of the top events to check out in Minnesota this winter.

Chilly Open - Wayzata

The Chilly Open allows for participants to hit tennis balls on the ice on Lake Minnetonka. The organizers plow 3 9-hole courses with more than 1,700 golfers taking part. The players can also enjoy free food, snowga, snowkiting, dog sled rides and the 19th hole tent. The event will take place this year on February 7.

United We Shiver - Elk River

This event features the United We Shiver Plunge along with fun outdoor activities, an outdoor hockey tournament, 5K, 10K walk/run, bean bag tournament, medallion hunt, special family activities, live music and a craft beer garden.

Winter Carnival - St. Paul

The St. Paul Winter Carnival has been a tradition in the city since 1886. Thousands of individuals come to downtown St. Paul for events including ice sculptures, a winter run, snowplow competition, parades and fireworks. This year's event will take place from January 22 - February 1.

Kites on Ice - Buffalo

Buffalo Lake in Buffalo features a unique event on Saturday February 14 from 1-3pm. It showcases experienced kit flyers from Minnesota and the Midwest. The event features kites of all colors, shapes and sizes.

World Snow Celebration - Stillwater

The event is highlighted by the World Snow Sculpting Championship, which showcases international snow sculpting, live music and entertainment, family activities, food and beverage. This year's event is from January 13-25.

