One $1 Million, Two $50K Powerball Tickets Sold in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- No one won the Powerball jackpot in Monday night's drawing, but we did have some big winners in Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $1 million winning ticket bought at a Casey's General Store in Fridley. It was one of six $1 million winners across the country.
We also had two $50,000 winning tickets drawn in Minnesota with one ticket sold at a Kwik Trip in Monticello and the other at a Kwik Trip in Burnsville. They were two of the 53 winning $50,000 tickets sold across the country.
The Powerball jackpot now grows to an estimated $1.09 billion with a cash option of $527 million. It is the fourth-largest jackpot in the game's history.
The next drawing is Wednesday night.
