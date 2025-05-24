WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A new restaurant specializing in chicken wings is coming to Waite Park. Wingstop will be located at 132 2nd Street South next to the Smoke Shop & Cigar Depot once it is open.

Waite Park's Planning & Community Development Director Jon Noerenberg says the city received a permit application package for Wingstop in late January, and permits were approved in mid-March. Noerenberg says the city has not been given an opening date, and no other reviews or permits are required. The Wingstop location will be 1,917 square feet, and it will include an indoor customer dining area.

WJON News reached out to Wingstop for an opening date but has not received a response. Wingstop added over 130 new locations in 2024, currently has 18 locations in Minnesota, and over 2,500 locations worldwide.

