Wind, Hail Prompt Thunderstorm Warnings in Central Minnesota

UNDATED -- A line of thunderstorms passed through central and eastern Minnesota late Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service issued thunderstorm warning for parts of Benton, Morrison, Kanabec, and Mille Lacs counties from about 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Parts of Stearns, Meeker, and Wright counties were also in a thunderstorm warning from about 11:30 a.m. until noon.

The main weather threats were 60 mile an hour winds and quarter size hail.

The St. Cloud metro area had heavy rain with the passing storms. Here at the radio station, we had about 1.20 inches of rain on Sunday morning.

There is a chance we could have more strong storms redevelop later Sunday afternoon.