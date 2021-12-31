Wind Chill Warning Issued for Central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD -- The stretch of brutal cold weather continues through the weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Warning for portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota from Midnight through noon Saturday.

Dangerously cold will chills as low as 40 below zero are expected. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

If you do need to go outside make sure you wear appropriate clothing such as hats, gloves, boots and a winter jacket.