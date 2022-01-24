Wind Chill Advisory, Warning Through Wednesday

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory from 3:00 p.m. Monday through midnight.

A Wind Chill Warning will be in effect from midnight through noon on Tuesday.

A Wind Chill Advisory from noon on Tuesday through 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Get our free mobile app

For the wind chill warning, wind chill readings will dip to around 45 degrees below zero. During the wind chill advisories, the wind chill will be around 35 below.