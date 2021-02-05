UNDATED -- A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect Friday night through at least Sunday morning for central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.

Southern Minnesota will be added in later forecasts for Saturday night.

A frigid and remarkably persistent Arctic airmass invades the region Friday through next week.

Wind chill values could stay below -10 degrees all the way through next week for some locations.

The coldest air is expected Saturday night through Tuesday, when min wind chill values drop below -30 degrees.

The normal high for this time of the year is 24 degrees in St. Cloud. The normal low is 4 degrees.

