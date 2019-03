UNDATED -- The tri-county area of Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties are included in a Wind Chill Advisory , along with areas to our west and north.

The National Weather Service says it will go into effect at midnight and last until 11:00 a.m. Saturday.

Wind chills as low as 30 below are expected in some areas.

The cold and wind chill could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.