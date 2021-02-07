Wind Chill Advisory Extended

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has extended the Wind Chill Advisory at least until Tuesday for Stearns and Benton counties and areas to the north.

Very cold conditions will persist with wind chill readings dipping to 35 below.

Low temperatures are expected to be in the negative digits in St. Cloud possibly through next Tuesday, February 16th.

The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

