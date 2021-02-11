Wind Chill Advisory At Least Through Saturday Morning

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued another Wind Chill Advisory for the entire state. Right now it will be in effect from 9:00 p.m. Thursday through at least 11:00 a.m. Saturday.

Wind chill readings will be between 25 below and 35 below. Even colder wind chills are expected Saturday and into Sunday, so it's likely the advisory will be extended.

Though wind chill values will be colder than 20 degrees below zero much of the time tonight through Monday morning, the most dangerous conditions are expected Saturday night into Sunday morning, when wind chill values are expected to dip to as low as 35 to 50 degrees below zero.

