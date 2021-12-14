Update: Isolated Tornadoes Possible in Southern MN Wednesday

UNDATED -- A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. Wednesday until 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

West winds will be between 20 and 30 miles an hour with some gusts up to 55 miles an hour.

The latest update from NWS Storm Prediction Center for Wednesday has nudged the risk of severe weather further north, to now include more southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin.

The hazards include damaging winds and isolated tornadoes along a developing line of what is expected to be fast-moving thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service says the last time there was a Slight Risk of severe weather in December anywhere in Minnesota was December 05, 2001.

Very strong west/northwest winds will develop Wednesday night. Gusts of 45 to 55 mph are possible. Please secure loose items.