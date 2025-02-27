Wind Advisory for Much of Minnesota on Friday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- It is going to be a blustery day on Friday in Minnesota.

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a Wind Advisory. It will be in effect from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Mild temperatures on Friday will begin falling during the afternoon, dropping into the teens early Saturday morning for lows then only climbing to around 30 for highs Saturday afternoon.

