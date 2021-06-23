Wilmer “Bud” Wendroth, 93, Eden Valley

July 13, 1927 - June 19, 2021



Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Church of God in Eden Valley for Wilmer “Bud” Wendroth, age 93, who peacefully passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at home in Crosslake. Pastor Anne Fischhaber will officiate and burial will be at the Old Eden Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

Wilmer “Bud” Wendroth was born July 13, 1927 in Eden Valley, MN to Elmer and Esther (Coulter) Wendroth. He was raised on the family farm and worked as dairy farmer. Bud married Rose Sandry on June 9, 1956 in Grove City. He retired in 1989 and resided in Crosslake for the remainder of his life. Bud enjoyed fishing, hunting, A&W Root Beer, tinkering, working on projects, woodworking, spending time with his grandchildren, roller skating, and storytelling. He was a great father who was always there for his children, kind, had a good sense of humor, worked hard, and was very proud of his family.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Rose of Crosslake; sons, John (Debbie) of Watkins, Dale (Mary) of Underwood, and Allen of Crosslake; sisters, Beulah Goering of Albert Lea and Ruby Wendroth of Spicer; grandchildren, Shannon (Dan) Wendroth of Salt Lake City and Crystal (David) Hanson of Watertown, SD; great grandchildren, Zoey, Kara, and Peggie. Bud is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Yvonne Wendroth; brothers, Ronald and Leland; and infant brother, Donald.