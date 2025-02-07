Willmar Woman Suffers Minor Injuries in Highway 23 Crash

SPICER (WJON News) -- A Willmar woman escaped with minor injuries after a crash in Spicer Thursday.

The incident happened at about 10:40 a.m. on Highway 23.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a small pickup driven by 44-year-old Sarah Seville was northbound on Highway 23 while an SUV driven by 57-year-old John Clark of Hugo was southbound.

The two vehicles collided, causing Seville to suffer minor injuries. She did not require hospitalization. Clark was not hurt.

The patrol says the roadway was snow and ice-covered at the time of the crash.

