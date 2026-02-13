WILLMAR (WJON News) -- A man was rescued from inside a grain bin. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, southwest of Willmar.

The 65-year-old Spicer man was trapped inside the bin with soybeans up to his chest. Members of the ambulance service, rescue squad, and fire departments were able to safely extract the man from the bin.

He was taken to CentraCare Hospital with unknown injuries.