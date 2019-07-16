Willie White Sentenced in 2017 St. Cloud Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- Convicted murderer Willie White Jr. has pleaded guilty to shooting and wounding a man in St. Cloud months prior to the Sauk Rapids killing.

The 21-year-old White was immediately sentenced to just under four years in prison after pleading guilty to 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He will serve the term at the same time as his 32-year prison term for shooting and killing Joe Ditthideth in February 2018.

According to the criminal complaint, St. Cloud Police responded to a report of a shooting near 9th Ave X-Press in July 2017. Police say a camera was found at the business that captured the entire incident.

In the video, White was seen walking toward a man who was sitting in a car. White then gestured at the victim to follow him, which he did. As the victim rounded the corner of the business White raised a gun and pointed it at the man. The victim is then seen running away from White, grabbing his leg and applying pressure to it.

Officers later found two shell casings in the area consistent with the shooting.