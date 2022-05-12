William “Will” K. Schwandt, 39, Litchfield

April 26, 1983 - May 9, 2022

A Celebration of Life will be from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley for William “Will” Schwandt who passed away Monday at the Buffalo Hospital from injuries received in a motorcycle accident. There will be a time of sharing at 5:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. The family requests everyone who attends to wear casual attire.

William Keith Schwandt was born April 26, 1983 in Hutchinson to Keith & Bonita (Knisley) Schwandt. He lived in Hawick, Wellington, KS, New London, Eden Valley, Paynesville, and Litchfield. Will worked as a Crane Operator for Kraemer for over 15 years and was a member of Union Local 49. He enjoyed the outdoors, horseback riding, kayaking, hiking, and snowmobiling. Will could fix anything with wheels and motors, and was working on obtaining his pilot’s license. He was sweet, hard-working, had a great sense of humor, and was a big kid with an even bigger heart. Most importantly he enjoyed spending time with family, sitting down for family dinners, and would do anything for anyone. His kids meant the world to him.

Survivors include his children, Devin of Willmar, Morgan of Spicer, and Cash (German Shepherd); father, Keith (Leah) Schwandt of Mayfield, KS; girlfriend, Erin Nelson of Forest Lake; sisters, Jessica (Brandon) Burke of Derby, KS, Amanda Schwandt of Litchfield, and Ashley Schwandt of Wellington, KS; nieces and nephews, Trevor, Emma, Ava, Luke, Kate, Brett, and Leighton; numerous aunts and uncles; and the mother of his children, Shelly Hess of Spicer. Will was preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie; and his grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.