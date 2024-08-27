William “Will” H. Van Heel, 56, Princeton

March 30, 1968 - August 24, 2024

William “Will” Van Heel, age 56 of Princeton, MN, passed away unexpectedly on August 24, 2024. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 6, 2024, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton. Father Kevin Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 5, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church and one hour prior to the service at the church.

William Hubert was born on March 30, 1968, in Minneapolis, MN to Gordon and Jeanne (Fry) Van Heel, and resided in the Blaine/Circle Pines area for most of his life. He worked as an Industrial Painter at Graco for 32 years and enjoyed spending his time going on adventures with his wife Angie. Even if it was just a bonfire in the front yard, he knew how to make it memorable. He also enjoyed riding his Harley, working out, playing billiards and golf with his brother, Tim, and swimming and four-wheeling with his granddaughter, Adalynn. He was immensely devoted to his family and enjoyed any opportunity to spend quality time together. Will was a cherished husband, father, grandfather, son, and friend whose warmth and kindness touched everyone he met.

Will is survived by his beloved wife of 18 years, Angela (Knapp); his children, Ashley (Marshall) Thomas and Joseph (Mary Katherine); and his adoring grandchildren, Adalynn and Harvey; his devoted parents, Gordon and Jeanne (Fry) Van Heel; his sister, Jennifer (Chris) Sand; brother, Timothy (Natasha); and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in by his father and mother-in-law, Carl Knapp and Sharon Knapp; and his sister-in-law, Regina Dingwell.

Will was also known for his infectious humor and ability to make light of any situation, no matter how difficult it may be. His generous spirit, laughter, and unwavering support will be fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Will’s memory will live on in the hearts of those he leaves behind, and his spirit will continue to inspire and guide his loved ones. As Will would always say, “Diet starts Monday!”