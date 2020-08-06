William “Will” Ellenbecker, 28, St. Cloud

January 13, 1992 - August 2, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM Friday, August 7, 2020 at Christ Church Newman Center in St. Cloud for William “Will” Ellenbecker, 28, who died of a sudden and unexpected illness Sunday night at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Rev. Joe Herzing will officiate. The funeral Mass will be live streamed on Facebook and YouTube. The live feed for the funeral is https://youtu.be/RNQEQGV2lok. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM Thursday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home and one hour prior to services on Friday at the church. Will’s family expects that all those attending the visitation and funeral Mass wear a mask and engage in social distancing.

Will was born January 13, 1992 in St. Cloud to John and Kathryn (Anderson) Ellenbecker. From the moment he was born, Will displayed many talents and his likeable personality made him many friends. He played multiple varsity sports in his time at St. Cloud Cathedral, and continued to be an avid sports fan for the rest of his life. Will’s love of travel began with a mission trip to Tanzania while at Cathedral High School and continued during his study abroad in Amsterdam where he was able to explore Europe and spend time in Ireland with his sister and her husband Bill.

After graduating from St. Cloud State with a degree in business, Will had settled into a career at CapitalOne where he enjoyed working, made many friends, and was recently promoted. Will was an incredibly caring person who loved his family and friends very much. Will’s love and generosity was perhaps most apparent with his nieces and nephew. “Uncle Will” was a beloved figure whose nieces and nephew enjoyed his playful personality and appreciated the many gifts he showered upon them. He was deeply loved by his family and his many friends, who enjoyed his unending loyalty and wonderful sense of humor. Will was always there for you when you needed him. He will be sorely missed.

He is survived by his parents of St. Cloud; sister Meghan O’Keefe (Bill O’Keefe) of Deephaven; brother John (Emily Burris-Ellenbecker) of Minneapolis; nieces and nephew, Vivienne, Colin and Sylvia O’Keefe; many aunts, uncles, and cousins and the cats he loved Jack and Gracie.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations to Tri-County Humane Society.