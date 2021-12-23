William R. Zins, 83, St. Cloud

June 16, 1938 – December 20, 2021

William Raymond Zins, age 83, St. Cloud, MN, died Monday, December 20, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

William was born June 16, 1938 in St. Paul, MN to Raymond P. and Grace M. (Voerge) Zins. He served in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1960. On April 12, 1967 William was united in marriage to Pamela Matter in Milbank, SD. He was employed by NSP/Xcel Energy as gas shop foreman from 1960 to 1999. After his retirement William worked for Marson Construction and Hanson Paving. He was a member of the Moose Lodge 1400 of Waite Park, MN and the W0SV St. Cloud Amateur Radio Club. William enjoyed playing racquetball.

Survivors include his children, Scott Zins of Roseville, MN; Todd (Holly Johnson) Zins of Grand Marais, MN; Kyle (Heather) Zins of Otsego, MN; Kevin (Annette) Zins of Rice, MN; Beth (John) Poole of Kilkenny, MN; Christopher (Rebecca) Zins of Coon Rapids, MN; and Michele Zins of Forest Lake, MN; 16 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Pamela Zins on January 25, 2012, grandson, Jakob Zins, and two sisters, Gloria O’Donnel and Peg Martin.