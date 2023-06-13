William J. Dickinson, 70, Sauk Rapids

February 15, 1953 - June 11, 2023

Memorial Services will be at 12:00 PM on Friday, June 16, 2023 at River of Life Church in Cold Spring for William “Bill” J. Dickinson, age 70 of Sauk Rapids, who passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home on Sunday. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM prior to the service at church and Pastor Denny Curran will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Bill was born to Ralph and Lillian (Thelen) Dickinson on February 15, 1953, in St. Cloud. He spent his childhood in St. Cloud, graduating from Tech High School in 1972 before attending the vocational school for welding. Bill met Judy Kamphake their senior year of high school, at the age of 17. They met at Lake George where he was erecting a ferris wheel, and were inseparable ever since. They enjoyed their dating years going to movies, motorcycle and snowmobile rides, and going to dances. Bill and Judy were joined in marriage on June 22, 1974, at Sacred Heart Church in Sauk Rapids, and together they raised their two daughters, Lisa and Amy. Bill had many jobs throughout his life, working at a bakery, as a welder, and on construction jobs. Most notably, Bill was the Building Head at Mississippi Heights Elementary School (Ind. School Dist. #47) for over 27 years.

Bill was very generous with his time and talents. He was always there for anyone who needed him, and you could always tell he liked you from the pranks he would pull. Bill was especially proud of his family and loved to spend time with them. He was able to go camping one last Memorial Day at the Old Wagon Campground in Hawick with his family. He also enjoyed traveling with Judy, deer hunting with friends, and going to the casino. Bill was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on January 13th, and he just wanted everyone to know that they should cherish every moment and live life with no regrets. He will be remembered for his comforting hand and his excellent hugs, and missed dearly as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to all who knew him.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Judy of Sauk Rapids; daughters, Lisa (Brad) Steil of St. Cloud and Amy (Jay) Spoden of Sartell; grandchildren, Janessa, Merissa, and Jacob Steil, and Mikayla and Ashlyn Spoden; siblings, Marilyn (Jim) Muyers of Fort Mahave, AZ, Lorna (Doug) Hockert of Buffalo, Daniel (Peg) Dickinson of Sauk Rapids, and Cindy (Rocky) VanVickle of Isle; sisters-in-law, Janet (Jay) Ahlstrand of Pequot Lakes, Joyce (Jerry) Chaika of Sauk Rapids, and Jean (Allen) Keehr of Sauk Rapids; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.