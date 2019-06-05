William “Billy” Head, 58, Little Falls

June 30, 1960 - June 3, 2019

William “Billy” Head, 58 year old resident of Little Falls died Monday, June 3 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, June 11 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 A.M. on Tuesday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery.

William Charles Head was born on June 30, 1960 in Wadena, MN to Byron and Shirley (McCoy) Head. Billy attended grammar school in Randall and graduated from Little Falls Community High School with the class of 1978. William served his Country in the United States Army and Army Reserve. He lived in Florida for a short time with his sister, Sheri. Billy returned to Little Falls and worked at Larson Boats, IWCO (United Mailing) and most recently at the Little Falls Walmart. He enjoyed fishing, animals especially Dixie his cat, watching the Minnesota Twins and Vikings and reading Louis L’Amour westerns.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Shirley (Head) Feakes of Motley; siblings, Sheri LaCroix of Monticello, FL, Elsie (Duane) Miller of Little Falls, Brenda Tretter of Little Falls and Wally Head of Little Falls; nieces, Donell (Nathan Gosiak) Hasson of Little Falls, Melanie Pierzinski of Brainerd, SiLynn (Jay) Lee of Florida, Michelle King of Monticello; 10 great nieces and nephews; uncles, Harry McCoy and Barney McCoy.

He was preceded in death by his father, Byron and a niece Kristie Miller.