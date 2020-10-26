William “Bill” S. Lovitz, 83, Sauk Rapids

December 17, 1936 - October 24, 2020

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for William “Bill” S. Lovitz, age 83 who passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Pastors David Hinz and John Beck will officiate and burial will be at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Bill was born December 17, 1936 in Sauk Rapids to Carl and Lena (Athen) Lovitz. He married his wife Geri Keske on August 5, 1958 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Dixville. Together, they raised three children on their hobby farm in Sauk Rapids. Bill worked as a Foreman for the Paper Mill in Sartell for 37 years. He had strong faith and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids and Sauk Rapids and Rice Sportsman’s Club. Bill liked to keep busy and was very outgoing and positive. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, hunting, playing cards, and dancing to his favorite old-time music. Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Bill is survived by his wife of 62 years, Geri of Sauk Rapids; children, Cindy (Kevin) Molitor of Little Falls, Rick (Donna) Lovitz of Lake George, and Wendy (Tim) Gilbert of Sauk Rapids; sisters, Elaine Dollar of Sauk Rapids, and Ruth Reber of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren Barry (Amy) Molitor, Kristi (Nahum) Moreno Olivera, Kelly Molitor (Caroline Domenech), Katie (Brad) Schlomann, Erin Schlichting, Alex Schlichting, and Jake Gilbert; great grandchildren, Matthew and Lucas Molitor, and Allie and Emily Moreno Olivera. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Kevin Lovitz; great granddaughter, Abigail Molitor; and siblings, Ray Lovitz, and Irene Zwick.