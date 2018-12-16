William “Bill” O. Isley, 73, Princeton

September 18, 1945 - December 12, 2018

Memorial Services will be on Saturday, January 19, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Karmel Covenant Church in Princeton, MN, for William O. Isley. Bill passed away on Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at the Fairview Northland Regional Hospital in Princeton, after a long struggle with his health. Visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 19, 2019, at the church prior to the service. Pastor Gary Tonn will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton.

William Orval Isley was born on September 18, 1945, in Portland, OR, to Bill and Marjorie (Gallagher) Isley. He worked as a machinist for over 34 years for Independent Marine Propeller in Portland. Later in his life, he met his wife and best friend, Sheila Bishop, through a good friend. They were married in Multnomah Falls, OR, on February 23, 2001. Together they enjoyed fishing for walleye in Washington and Oregon, traveling, and spending time in nature. Bill was a people person and could approach anyone. He loved to joke and play pranks on friends and neighbors. Above all else, he was passionate about his faith and spent much of his time helping those in need and sharing the Word. Bill was an amazing husband, father, and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Bill is survived by his wife, Sheila, of 17 years; children, Steven Isley and Corinna “Cori” LaFontaine; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two sisters.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kimberly “Kimmy” Ann; and great-granddaughter, Mia.