William “Bill” H. Erickson, 86, Becker

February 15, 1936 - November 1, 2022

William (Bill) Erickson, 86, of Becker, Minnesota passed away on November 1, 2022 at Quiet Oaks Hospice in St. Augusta, MN.

A celebration of life will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 19, 2022 with Visitation at 11:00 AM at Faith Lutheran Church in Becker, MN.

Bill was born in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota on February 15, 1936 and attended Little Falls High School. He graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering. Bill and his (future) wife, Marge Youso, met in 1958 and married in 1960.

In 1959, Bill began a 40-year career in the paper industry in Cloquet, Minnesota with North West Paper, later acquired by Potlatch Corp. He was active with the Mill expansion projects and managed the Pulp Mill, later the Coating Department and retired as manager of paper manufacturing.

Bill will be sadly missed by his wife of 62 years, Marge; children Scott (Suzanne) Erickson and Mark (Michele) Erickson; grandchildren Heather (Mike) Norlen, Tia (Nico Hanson) Erickson, Tyler (Katrina) Erickson; step-grandchildren Keagan Koen, Jacob (Mindy) Koen, Brodie (Mariah) Koen; and great-grandchildren. Bill is also survived by his brother, Ken (Iona) Erickson and Sister, Evie (Al) Provo, sisters in-law Marge Erickson and Karen Erickson.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Viola Erickson, and brothers, Fred and Elvin Erickson.

Private family interment at later date.

The family extends thanks to Quiet Oaks Hospice House and Centra Care Hospice for all of the loving care they provided to Bill.

Memorials are preferred to Faith Lutheran Church in Becker, MN or Quiet Oaks Hospice House.