William “Bill” E. Rebischke, Jr., 83, Waite Park

February 6, 1938 - August 20, 2021

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for William “Bill” E. Rebischke, Jr., age 83, who passed away Friday, August 20, 2021 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services.

Bill was born February 6, 1938 in Darling, MN to William E. and Ella (Nelson) Rebischke, Sr. He married Nancy Thorn in June of 1964 and they later divorced. Bill was a teacher at St. Cloud Technical & Community College for most of his career. He also worked as a realtor and computer programmer. He was former President of the Pantowners Antique Auto Club.

Bill was a devoted father, son, brother, uncle, friend, neighbor and educator. He raised his three children on his own, starting when they were still at a young age. His hobbies were many throughout his life, ranging from swimming, waterskiing and flying small airplanes to restoring old cars, woodworking and cribbage. He loved being at the family cabin on Lake Alexander and visiting with whoever happened to be there. He had a great story to match almost any subject that came up in conversation.

Bill was a peaceful, gentle, smart, kind, wise and loving man. Being in his company made everything better. He was respected, loved and admired by all who knew him.

Survivors include his children, Cindy (Donald) Leen of Sauk Rapids, Robert (Joanna Rohlfsen) Rebischke of Edina and Sara Beckstrom of Sartell; and grandchildren, Mitchell, Justin & Rachel Leen, Brady & Brooke Beckstrom, Sophia Minkel, and Adam & Benjamin Rebischke. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ella Zyvoloski; niece, Sandy Olbrice; and family friend, Cora Lindstrom.

We extend a special thanks to the staff and volunteers at the Quiet Oaks Hospice House for making Bill feel so comfortable and cared for during his final days. Memorials are preferred to the Quiet Oaks Hospice House.