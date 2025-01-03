William “Bill” Charles Armstrong, 88, St. Cloud

August 8, 1936 - January 1, 2025

attachment-William Armstrong loading...

Mr. William "Bill" Charles Armstrong of St. Cloud, Minnesota passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, at the age of 88. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Church of St. Augustine, 442 2nd St. SE in St. Cloud on Friday, January 10, 2025, at 12 p.m. A visitation with family will be held at 10:30 A.M - 12:00 P.M.

He was born on August 8, 1936, in Grand Rapids, Minnesota where he grew up hunting and fishing in Northern Minnesota. He enlisted in the army and served on the demilitarized zone in Korea. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1954. William married Adeline in June of 1959 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Minnesota Lake. After his military service, William graduated from the University of Minnesota, Duluth with a B.S. in Education in 1959. Later, he earned his M.A. in elementary administration from St. Cloud State. First, he worked as a fifth and sixth grade teacher in the St. Cloud school district before becoming a principle. In all, he worked 34 years as an educator in the St. Cloud school district. He was actively involved in the St. Augustine Catholic Church community. He loved hunting and fishing with family and working on his cabin on Lake Winnibigoshish. He enjoyed sports and was actively involved in coaching the youth hockey program, he also enjoyed playing golf and creating wood projects in his spare time.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles (Eunice) Armstrong, and sisters Elaine Martin and Marilyn Hussman.

He is survived by his loving wife, Addie Armstrong; children, Thomas Armstrong, Robert Armstrong, Amy (Rob) McGinn, and Paul (Shelley) Armstrong; Grandchildren, Meaghan McGinn (Emerson Beishline), Courtney McGinn (Alex Borchert), Sienna Armstrong, Rylie Armstrong; and sister, Kathy (Dave) Carrol.

The family would like to thank CentraCare Hospital and Home Care for the care and compassion they showed William in his final days.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his honor to Poor Clare Monastery in Sauk Rapids (320-251-3556) 0r to the Church of St. Augustine 2025 Capitol Campaign.